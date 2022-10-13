Daniel Snyder could do 1 thing to get NFL owners to forgive him?

Daniel Snyder appears to have very few allies remaining across the NFL, but there may be one way the Washington Commanders owner can win back the support of some of his peers.

ESPN published a lengthy story on Thursday from Don Van Natta Jr., Seth Wickersham and Tisha Thompson that paints Snyder as a desperate man who has been backed so far into a corner that he has hired private investigators to dig up dirt on other powerful NFL figures. Snyder and the Commanders have been at the center of numerous investigations in recent years. There have been allegations of workplace misconduct and sexual harassment against many members of the organization, including Snyder.

According to ESPN, many owners are more bothered by the business issues Snyder has had than the toxic workplace environment allegations. Washington is estimated to be worth around $5 billion, which makes it one of the most valuable franchises in sports. However, the Commanders have had revenue issues. One veteran owner says Snyder has been “costing his fellow owners significant money.”

“Some owners aren’t liked in their cities because their team is losing,” the owner told ESPN. “That goes with the territory. Snyder isn’t liked because of what he has done to that franchise, with all its history. The stadium is falling apart. The team is underperforming. He can’t get a new stadium. There’s no way out. … He may have passed the point of no return.”

That team owner was asked if him and his fellow owners would feel differently about Snyder and Washington’s financial woes if Snyder found a way to build a new stadium. The owner quickly replied “yes” and said Snyder is well aware of that.

Washington’s current playing contract at FedExField runs through 2026. The team owns the land in Prince George’s County, Md., so the Commanders could stay beyond the current agreement.

ESPN also reported that NFL owners could employ a strategy of forcing Snyder out by making it difficult for him to take the proper financial steps to secure a new stadium deal.

Snyder has been trying to get a new stadium built, though some of the proposals have not sounded all that exciting.