Daniel Snyder suing for $10 million over false sex trafficking report

Daniel Snyder saw his name associated with some extremely disturbing rumors recently, and the Washington Football Team owner is filing a lawsuit in response.

Before last month’s Washington Post story detailing sexual harassment allegations against employees of the then-Redskins was released, there was a lot of wild speculation about what the report might include. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the website meaww.com claimed the WaPo story would reveal that Snyder is involved in sex trafficking and has ties to Jeffrey Epstein. The story said nothing of the sort, and none of the allegations of sexual misconduct directly implicated Snyder.

Now, Snyder has filed a $10 million lawsuit against the parent company of the website, which is a company based in India called New Content Media.

Some have wondered if the Washington Post story will force Snyder to sell his Washington franchise, but it does not sound like the NFL intends to push him out. While none of the women who were interviewed made allegations directly against Snyder, the NFL could still punish him because it happened under his leadership.