NFL indicates Washington could face discipline over harassment allegations

The Washington Post published its highly anticipated article on Thursday that detailed sexual harassment allegations against five former Redskins employees. The team has hired an outside firm to investigate the claims, and the NFL hinted on Friday that disciplinary action could be forthcoming.

The NFL issued a brief statement condemning the alleged activity as “serious, disturbing and contrary to the NFL’s values.” League officials will meet with the attorneys Washington hired once their investigation is complete and “take any action based on the findings.”

In 2017, former Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson was fined $2.75 million by the NFL after he was accused of sexual harassment toward female employees and also of using a racial slur against a former team scout. While Washington owner Daniel Snyder was not the focus of the misconduct allegations in the Washington Post article, it would not be a surprise if he faced a similar fine for allowing the culture to persist.

The bigger issue for Snyder may be if he is forced to sell the team, which is what happened with Richardson. We took a look at why or why that may not end up happening here.