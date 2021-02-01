Danny Amendola takes shot at Bill Belichick over ‘Patriot Way’

Now that Tom Brady has led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the Super Bowl, many people feel he has already proven he was more important to the New England Patriots’ dynasty than Bill Belichick. Danny Amendola certainly feels the six titles his former team has won have a lot more to do with the quarterback than the head coach.

During an appearance on FS1’s “First Things First” on Monday, Amendola was asked if he believes it will be hard for Belichick to get new players to buy in without Brady in New England. The Detroit Lions receiver made it clear he believes Brady made the “Patriot Way” what it is, not Belichick.

"When you see the 'Patriot Way' in the dictionary, it's got Tom Brady's picture next to it. None of those coaches caught any passes. … Tom Brady is the 'Patriot Way.' That's why he's in the Super Bowl & the Patriots aren't." — @DannyAmendola

“Well first thing’s first, when you see ‘Patriot Way’ in the dictionary, it’s gonna have Tom Brady’s name next to it,” Amendola said. “None of those coaches threw any passes. None of those coaches caught any passes. None of those coaches made any tackles. They got guys in the right position because they watched a lot of film and spent a lot of time at the facility, but Tom Brady is the Patriot Way. That’s the reason why Tom Brady is in the Super Bowl right now and the Patriots aren’t.”

The Brady vs. Belichick debate is pretty useless. The duo won six — that’s right, SIX — Super Bowls together in New England. It’s true that NFL teams are only as good as their quarterbacks, but you need a great coach and a great QB to win that many titles. Even if Brady goes on to win a Super Bowl with the Bucs, that hardly means he would have won six without Belichick in New England.

Of course, Amendola has never seemed like the biggest Belichick fan. We knew that based on the remarks he made about one of Belichick’s most controversial coaching decisions.

Belichick should have several more years to prove he can win without Brady, but there’s no denying that Brady has drastically improved his legacy in his first season away from New England.