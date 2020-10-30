Dante Fowler, Charles Harris committed dirty moves on same play

Charles Harris was ejected for his hit on Teddy Bridgewater on Thursday night, but he wasn’t the only Atlanta Falcons player to commit a dirty move on the same play.

Dante Fowler sparked some of the issues by tripping Bridgewater on a 3rd-and-7 play in the third quarter between the Falcons and Carolina Panthers. Fowler was being held at the time and stuck out his leg because that was his only free appendage.

Teddy Bridgewater gets tripped by Dante Fowler and then takes a shot when he hits the ground. pic.twitter.com/uNI3U3rVKd — Russell Brown (@RussNFLDraft) October 30, 2020

Then as Bridgewater was going down, he tried to push himself for a few more yards. That’s when he was hit in the head by Harris.

Bridgewater exited the game to be examined, while Harris was ejected. P.J. Walker came in for the Panthers for the rest of the possession, though Bridgewater returned part way through Carolina’s following possession.

The Falcons prevailed 25-17.