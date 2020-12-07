Darrell Bevell reveals if he heard from Matt Patricia after Lions win

Detroit Lions interim coach Darrell Bevell led the team to a comeback win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday in his first game in charge. One thing we don’t know is what his former boss thought of the effort.

Bevell was asked Monday if he had heard from former coach Matt Patricia in the form of a congratulatory message after Detroit’s 34-30 win on Sunday. Bevell’s answer was short and to the point.

“I did not,” Bevell said, via Michael Rothstein of ESPN.

On one hand, Patricia certainly isn’t under any obligation here. The Lions fired him. He no longer has any stake or vested interest in how they do. On the other hand, this is Bevell’s second season on the staff, and it was Patricia who brought him to Detroit. In that sense, it’s perhaps a modest surprise. In circumstances like this, sometimes former coaches do reach out in congratulations, both to keep strong relationships in the game and because they’re genuinely pleased for their former colleagues.

Patricia’s people skills always seemed lacking a bit, as evidenced by this reaction to his firing from one of his players. Maybe this just goes along with that.