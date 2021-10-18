Darrell Taylor carted off field with neck injury in scary scene

Darrell Taylor was down for several minutes before being carted off the field at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh on Sunday night due to a neck injury.

The Steelers had a 2nd-and-1 with just over three minutes left in the game, which was tied at 17. Pittsburgh handed the ball to Najee Harris, who rushed for a first down.

Taylor was one of three Seahawks defenders who helped made the tackle. He appeared to run into a teammate while making the tackle and fell to the ground immediately.

Medical personnel were called to assist. Taylor was on the ground for several minutes and was eventually strapped to a backboard, placed on a stretcher, and carted off the field.

Scary scene here as Darrell Taylor is being carted off on a stretcher. Both teams huddled around him. pic.twitter.com/JcF1qz8bqb — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) October 18, 2021

Members of both teams gathered around as he was treated.

Russell Wilson the lead #Seahawks player in that mass on concern for injured Darrell Taylor, onto a stretcher, face mask cut off, head and body immobilized. pic.twitter.com/77o1fiqWxo — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) October 18, 2021

Taylor had four tackles and a quarterback hit in the game.

NBC’s Mike Tirico said that Taylor was able to talk and move his legs.