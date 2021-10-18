 Skip to main content
Darrell Taylor carted off field with neck injury in scary scene

October 17, 2021
by Larry Brown

Steerlers and Seahawks gather around Darrell Taylor

Darrell Taylor was down for several minutes before being carted off the field at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh on Sunday night due to a neck injury.

The Steelers had a 2nd-and-1 with just over three minutes left in the game, which was tied at 17. Pittsburgh handed the ball to Najee Harris, who rushed for a first down.

Taylor was one of three Seahawks defenders who helped made the tackle. He appeared to run into a teammate while making the tackle and fell to the ground immediately.

Medical personnel were called to assist. Taylor was on the ground for several minutes and was eventually strapped to a backboard, placed on a stretcher, and carted off the field.

Members of both teams gathered around as he was treated.

Taylor had four tackles and a quarterback hit in the game.

NBC’s Mike Tirico said that Taylor was able to talk and move his legs.

