Legendary DB has high praise for George Pickens catch

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens’ catch Thursday against the Cleveland Browns was certainly the play of the night, and an early contender for play of the season. However, one former NFL star is willing to go a step further than that.

Longtime defensive back Darrelle Revis voiced his opinion on social media Friday that Pickens’ first quarter one-handed grab is the best catch of all time.

best catch ever. — Darrelle Revis (@Revis24) September 23, 2022

Revis made his name shadowing wide receivers, so he knows a great grab when he sees one. Still, this is remarkably high praise. It’s debatable whether Pickens’ grab is even better than the famous Odell Beckham Jr. grab in 2014, which arguably had a higher degree of difficulty for being so close to the sideline.

Still, Revis’ opinion has to count for something. If he thinks it ranks among the best ever, Pickens can certainly hang his hat on that praise.