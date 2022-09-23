 Skip to main content
Steelers’ George Pickens makes catch of the year

September 22, 2022
by Larry Brown

George Pickens reaches for a ball

George Pickens made the catch of the year so far this NFL season during Thursday night’s game between his Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns.

The Steelers had a 2nd-and-3 at their 46 late in the first quarter while down 7-0. Mitch Trubisky rolled to his right and threw a pass that Pickens reached out for and made a one-handed grab.

A still image shows just how much the rookie extended his arm to make the catch:

There were a ton of reactions on social media to the great catch.

Some were reminded of Odell Beckham Jr.’s great one-handed catch.

The pass play went for 36 yards and helped set up an eventual touchdown by Najee Harris to tie the game.

The great catch by Pickens comes right after he complained about not getting the ball enough.

