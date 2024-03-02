Report: Darren Waller considering major decision about his future

New York Giants tight end Darren Waller is reportedly considering a major decision about his NFL future.

Waller is undecided about returning in 2024, according to Paul Schwartz and Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. Initial reports stated that Waller had considered retirement, but that the Giants were led to believe by agent Drew Rosenhaus that the tight end intended to return for another season.

Waller, however, told the New York Post in a statement that he is “still undecided” on whether he will play again.

Waller is due to make $10.5 million next season, and the Giants want him back as long as he wants to return. He caught just one touchdown pass last season and once again struggled due to injuries, which limited him to 12 games.

It appears that Waller may be dealing with some turmoil in his personal life as well. For now, his return to the Giants appears highly uncertain, but there is no indication when it will be cleared up.