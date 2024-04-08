Darren Waller admits he is considering 1 major decision

New York Giants tight end Darren Waller confirmed in a new interview that he might not play in the NFL in 2024.

Waller said he is still deciding whether or not he wants to return for another season, suggesting he would not come back if he did not feel he could fully commit himself to the team.

“I haven’t made a decision yet,” Waller told DJ Siddiqi of Forbes. “It’s just a matter of respecting the process. There’s so much that goes into the process of going from April through February of an NFL season. The commitment that it requires. I’m a guy who’s evolving, who’s growing, who’s played a lot of football and been through a lot.

“I’m at the point now where I’m like, ‘OK, how much am I willing to give to the process?’ If it’s not 100 percent, it’s a disservice to the teammates and the organization that I have. I’m still trying to make a decision on that and it’s tough to make one or the other out of emotion.”

Waller added he was not putting a timeline on his decision, but did recognize the Giants’ need to plan for next season.

Waller has been considering retirement for at least a month. The Giants believed the veteran tight end would return, but he later made clear that declaration was premature.

Though he is still just 31, Waller clearly has doubts about whether he can fully commit himself to another NFL season. He has dealt with injuries over the last few years and did not put up huge numbers in 2023, his first year with the Giants. The veteran caught 52 passes for 552 yards and a touchdown last season.