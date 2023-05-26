Darren Waller takes apparent swipe at Josh McDaniels, Raiders

Darren Waller is bringing some Ray-Ban-quality shade this week.

The ex-Pro Bowl tight end was traded in March by the Las Vegas Raiders to the New York Giants. Waller was asked by reporters at OTAs on Thursday about his experience with the Giants so far and had an interesting reponse.

“They value our opinions here,” he said, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN. “As a player, I feel like a lot of places I’ve gone, you’re told to do things a certain way and you do those things. But here it’s like, they ask a lot of questions. They want to know what you’re thinking, what you want to do more.

“So to offer input is a really cool thing because coaches and players have to be in partnership,” Waller added. “We’re all together and shouldn’t be clashing with each other. We’re all going in the same direction.”

The 30-year-old Waller spent the last five seasons with the Raiders, so it isn’t hard to guess who he was talking about there. Though Waller was also with the Baltimore Ravens for four seasons to start his career, he was away from the Ravens for much of that time (due to substance abuse suspensions and subsequent rehab stints) and only recorded 12 total receptions for them.

Waller’s comment there about “coaches and players” needing to be “in partnership” sounded particularly telling as well. After Waller was traded to the Giants, reports emerged alleging tension between him and Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels. Now that Waller has gotten himself a new beginning in New York, he appears to be saying it with his chest this time.