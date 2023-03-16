Darren Waller was upset with Josh McDaniels prior to trade?

The Las Vegas Raiders made a surprising move on Wednesday when they traded Darren Waller to the New York Giants. Though it probably was not significant factor in the decision, it sounds like there was some tension between the star tight end and head coach Josh McDaniels.

Waller married Las Vegas Aces star Kelsey Plum earlier this month in a ceremony that the two were apparently trying to keep quiet. The news got out when McDaniels told reporters about it at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

According to Vic Tafur of The Athletic, Waller was upset with McDaniels after the coach leaked the wedding news. Neither Waller nor Plum had said anything publicly about their wedding before McDaniels spilled the beans.

Waller was upset with McDaniels when the Las Vegas Review-Journal posted a story announcing the wedding was scheduled later in the week. The couple had not publicly announced their plans to get married. — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) March 14, 2023

Robert Griffin III joked on Wednesday that McDaniels’ wedding gift to Waller was to trade the former Pro Bowl selection to New York. Plum replied to RG3 by taking a shot at McDaniels.

Prolly cause he wasn’t invited to the wedding lol https://t.co/K3i7oW5oe4 — Kelsey Plum (@Kelseyplum10) March 15, 2023

Again, we highly doubt Waller asked out of Las Vegas because he was angry with McDaniels about sharing the wedding news. That said, it does not sound like McDaniels and Waller had a very strong relationship. Wouldn’t the coach have been invited to the wedding if they did?