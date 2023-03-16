 Skip to main content
Darren Waller was upset with Josh McDaniels prior to trade?

March 16, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Darren Waller in uniform

Sep 13, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders made a surprising move on Wednesday when they traded Darren Waller to the New York Giants. Though it probably was not significant factor in the decision, it sounds like there was some tension between the star tight end and head coach Josh McDaniels.

Waller married Las Vegas Aces star Kelsey Plum earlier this month in a ceremony that the two were apparently trying to keep quiet. The news got out when McDaniels told reporters about it at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

According to Vic Tafur of The Athletic, Waller was upset with McDaniels after the coach leaked the wedding news. Neither Waller nor Plum had said anything publicly about their wedding before McDaniels spilled the beans.

Robert Griffin III joked on Wednesday that McDaniels’ wedding gift to Waller was to trade the former Pro Bowl selection to New York. Plum replied to RG3 by taking a shot at McDaniels.

“Prolly cause he wasn’t invited to the wedding lol,” Plum wrote.

Again, we highly doubt Waller asked out of Las Vegas because he was angry with McDaniels about sharing the wedding news. That said, it does not sound like McDaniels and Waller had a very strong relationship. Wouldn’t the coach have been invited to the wedding if they did?

