Davante Adams shares 1 reason why he left Green Bay

Aaron Rodgers’ flirtation with retirement this offseason had an effect on Davante Adams’ decision to leave the Green Bay Packers.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Adams said that the uncertainty around Rodgers’ status for 2022 and beyond in Green Bay played a role in Adams wanting out.

“I got aspirations of doing really, really big things and being remembered, and it just wasn’t really a point in my career that I was willing to sacrifice Aaron not being there after a year or two,” Adams said.

#Raiders WR Davante Adams said today that one of the reasons he decided to leave Green Bay was because he didn't want to stay and then "sacrifice Aaron not being there after a year or two." Adams says Rodgers understood his decision. (via @Raiders)pic.twitter.com/MqOAIsL1r7 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 9, 2022

Adams’ concerns about Rodgers were well-warranted, considering that the quarterback strongly considered retirement this offseason. Rodgers did however say that he thought Adams would be back when Rodgers made his decision to return to Green Bay.

By getting traded to the Las Vegas Raiders and signing a long-term deal with the team this offseason, Adams got both the money he was looking for, and a quarterback who isn’t going anywhere for a while.

Adams signed a five-year contract after his trade, while Carr signed a three-year extension in April. Carr is also just 31 years old compared to Rodgers, who is 38.

Last season, Adams had the second-most receptions in the NFL (123). The 29-year-old also had the third-most yards (1,553) and fifth-most touchdowns (11) in the league. He averaged 12.6 yards per catch.