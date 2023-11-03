Davante Adams goes viral for video inside Raiders’ locker room

Davante Adams had a pretty humorous moment in the Las Vegas Raiders’ locker room on Thursday that went viral.

8 News Now sports reporter Logan Reever captured a great video of Adams playing mini-basketball in the locker room. Adams was playing in front of reporters who were recording the moment, which led the receiver to mock what he anticipated would be the response from the media and fans.

“Hey, get ready for this. I’m calling it right now. ‘This is why they’re losing. Because they’re worried about the wrong s—. In the locker room playing basketball. F—ing run the right route, catch the ball,'” Adams said with a mocking tone.

Adams did a good job getting out in front of that potential problem. He called it before it happened, figuring people would say the 3-5 Raiders are focused on the wrong thing.

You can see the video via Reever, but beware of the curse words.

Reever noted that the vibe in the Raiders’ locker room was completely different on Thursday. Players were playing more and having more fun.

Todays energy in the #Raiders locker room was night and day. 1-on-1 hoops battles, play wrestling from the o-line after Super Smash Bros games, alien/mermaid debates. Lots of camaraderie more than anything else. #RaiderNation — Logan Reever (@loganreever) November 2, 2023

"I think it was time…it's been too much of feeling like work and not having enough fun." Davante Adams on new energy in locker room #RaiderNation #Raiders pic.twitter.com/8CIJFTllOF — Logan Reever (@loganreever) November 2, 2023

Adams was even quoted saying that he felt it was time for the locker room atmosphere to lighten up since Josh McDaniels was fired on Tuesday night.

“I think it was time…it’s been too much of feeling like work and not having enough fun,” Adams said.

McDaniels is known for running a business-like atmosphere. Things around the facility are much more relaxed with McDaniels gone.

The Raiders lost 26-14 to the Detroit Lions on Monday night. The following day, owner Mark Davis fired both McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler. It’s very clear that the move has gone over well with the team’s star receiver.