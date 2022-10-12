 Skip to main content
Davante Adams formally charged over cameraman incident

October 12, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Davante Adams in his Raiders gear

Aug 14, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) reacts after the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Las Vegas Raiders star Davante Adams has been formally charged over his Monday night incident with a photographer.

The Kansas City Police Department announced on Wednesday that Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault. You can see a copy of the citation below.

Adams shoved a cameraman to the ground while he was exiting the field following the Raiders’ 30-29 loss to the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium (video here). He apologized at his locker and on social media, but the photographer sought out police at the stadium to file a report.

The Raiders are on a bye this week, which gives the NFL more time to determine if there will be any disciplinary action for Adams. The wide receiver will almost certainly be fined and could be suspended. One local amusement park in Kansas City has also taken action against him.

Adams, 29, was acquired by the Raiders in a blockbuster trade with the Green Bay Packers during the offseason. He had three catches for 124 yards and two touchdowns in the loss to Kansas City. Adams now has 414 yards and five scores on the season.

Davante Adams
