Kansas City park takes action against Davante Adams after cameraman incident

One Kansas City establishment is hitting Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams where it really hurts.

Worlds of Fun, an amusement park complex located in Kansas City, tweeted on Tuesday that they have handed down a lifetime ban to the five-time Pro Bowler Adams.

BREAKING: Davante Adams has been permanently banned from Worlds of Fun. — Worlds of Fun (@worldsoffun) October 11, 2022

The move comes after Adams pushed down a cameraman while exiting the field following the Raiders’ 30-29 loss to the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday (video here).

According to their website, Worlds of Fun spans over 325 acres and has the distinction of being the largest amusement park in the Midwest. They are also home to Oceans of Fun, the biggest waterpark in the Midwest.

Adams, who has apologized for his shove, both to reporters and over Twitter, will nonetheless be missing out on all that fun the next time that he is in the K.C. area. He may also be facing a much harsher penalty for his actions.