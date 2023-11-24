Davante Adams has noteworthy praise for Packers WR

Davante Adams still pays attention to his former team, and one Green Bay Packers wide receiver caught his eye on Thursday.

Adams singled out Packers second-year receiver Christian Watson for significant praise during Green Bay’s 29-22 win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving. The former Packer demanded that people “put some respect” on Watson’s name while watching the breakout performance.

Great grab 9!!! Put some respect on Christian name!!! — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) November 23, 2023

Watson caught five passes for 94 yards and a touchdown in the Packers’ surprise win. The second-year receiver flashed a lot of promise as a rookie but has been a bit less consistent this season. Thursday’s performance clearly demonstrated that the high ceiling is still there.

Watson is one of several players the Packers are hoping can replace Adams, who they traded prior to the 2022 season. Adams does not hold any grudges against the organization, though, and is clearly still rooting for them to do well.