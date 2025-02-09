Davante Adams likely done with New York Jets

Davante Adams’ stay with the New York Jets looks like it will be brief.

Adams was acquired by the Jets in a trade in October for a conditional third-round pick. The Jets were hoping that adding Adams would give Aaron Rodgers a favorite weapon and help turn the team’s season around. Instead, the Jets continued to struggle and finished 5-12 this season.

The Jets are not planning to have Rodgers back for next season, and they reportedly will not have Adams back either.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday that Adams will likely move on from the Jets and prefers to end up on the West Coast.

Davante Adams left his 2025 contract unchanged and his $38.3M cap number is untenable. He’d have to agree to a new deal to stay. And with Aaron Rodgers moving on, Adams likely will, as well. Adams would like to be on the West Coast, I’m told. https://t.co/uMndsRKoKp — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 9, 2025

Adams had 67 catches for 854 yards and 7 touchdowns in 11 games with the Jets. He finished with 85 catches for 1,063 yards and 8 touchdowns in 2024 overall (he also played three games with the Raiders).

Will another team trade for Adams, or will the Jets cut him? That depends on if someone wants to take on the contract of the 32-year-old receiver.

Cutting Adams would result in a $8.3 million of dead cap money for the Jets in 2025. He is under contract to make $38.3 million next season.