Jets reportedly make decision on Aaron Rodgers

The New York Jets have made several big changes heading into 2025, and they are reportedly planning to make another at the quarterback position.

Aaron Rodgers has been informed that the Jets are moving on from him, according to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports. Glazer reported on Sunday that Rodgers met with the Jets in New Jersey last week and was given the news.

Glazer also noted that Rodgers’ decision to fly to New Jersey to meet with the Jets is likely an indication that the 41-year-old plans to continue playing next season.

Big scoopage: Aaron Rodgers flew back to New Jersey last week to meet with the Jets about his future with the team, only to be told that the team was moving on from him. If that means that he will be a June 1 designation that allows him to sign with any team in the league on… — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) February 9, 2025

While Rodgers has no guaranteed money remaining on his contract with the Jets, the team will absorb a $49 million dead cap hit if they cut the former MVP. They can spread that money out over two years if they designate Rodgers a post-June 1 cut. Rodgers would still be able to sign with a new team when free agency begins in March if the Jets were to go that route.

Rodgers finished the season with a respectable 3,897 yards, 28 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions. He seemed to play better the further removed he got from his Achilles injury, which probably was not a coincidence.

The Jets still finished 5-12 even with Rodgers showing some improvement over the second half of the year, which is likely a big factor in why they are opting for a fresh start.

New York has hired a new head coach in Aaron Glenn and new general manager in Darren Mougey. The Jets have the No. 7 overall pick in a draft that is not considered deep at the quarterback position, so they may have to look at veteran free-agent QB options.

With the Jets having made a decision on Rodgers’ future, there is one AFC team that may show interest in the former NFL MVP.