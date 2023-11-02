Davante Adams seems quite happy after Raiders’ changes

Last we saw Davante Adams, he was barely containing his frustration after the Las Vegas Raiders’ embarrassing loss to the Detroit Lions on Monday. Things seem to have changed significantly since then.

Adams looked much more at ease in video posted Thursday by Logan Reever of 8 News Now. The star wide receiver was in a relaxed mood while playing basketball in the locker room, even joking about how someone would use his activities as evidence that the Raiders are not taking things seriously enough (beware of the language).

“This is why they’re losing, because they’re worried about the wrong s—,” Adams jokes. “F—ing run the right route. Catch the ball.” He then proceeded to hit a perfect jump shot.

Adams was absolutely fuming after the Raiders’ loss, which saw him catch just one pass while struggling to connect with Jimmy Garoppolo. Since then, the Raiders fired coach Josh McDaniels and benched Garoppolo in favor of a quarterback that Adams seems to be a fan of.

It may be too late for the Raiders to salvage their season, but getting Adams into a better place would certainly be significant. Based on this evidence, the mood is lighter already.