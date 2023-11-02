 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, November 2, 2023

Davante Adams seems quite happy after Raiders’ changes

November 2, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Davante Adams motions to the Raiders crowd

Dec 4, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) walks off the field after the Raiders defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 27-20 at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Last we saw Davante Adams, he was barely containing his frustration after the Las Vegas Raiders’ embarrassing loss to the Detroit Lions on Monday. Things seem to have changed significantly since then.

Adams looked much more at ease in video posted Thursday by Logan Reever of 8 News Now. The star wide receiver was in a relaxed mood while playing basketball in the locker room, even joking about how someone would use his activities as evidence that the Raiders are not taking things seriously enough (beware of the language).

“This is why they’re losing, because they’re worried about the wrong s—,” Adams jokes. “F—ing run the right route. Catch the ball.” He then proceeded to hit a perfect jump shot.

Adams was absolutely fuming after the Raiders’ loss, which saw him catch just one pass while struggling to connect with Jimmy Garoppolo. Since then, the Raiders fired coach Josh McDaniels and benched Garoppolo in favor of a quarterback that Adams seems to be a fan of.

It may be too late for the Raiders to salvage their season, but getting Adams into a better place would certainly be significant. Based on this evidence, the mood is lighter already.

Article Tags

Davante Adams
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus