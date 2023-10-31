Davante Adams beyond frustrated over Raiders’ loss

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams on Monday did not appear to be having a great time against the Detroit Lions.

The Raiders trailed 26-14 and had possession at their own 40 with under five minutes left at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich.

On 2nd-and-10 in a must-score drive, Garoppolo overthrew a wide-open Adams near the left sideline (video here).

Adams could have potentially scored a touchdown had Garoppolo made a better throw. At worst, the Raiders would have been in the red zone with enough time left for a comeback.

Instead, Garoppolo got sacked on the following play. The Raiders’ 8-yard loss led to a fate-sealing turnover on downs. The 26-14 score stood as the Lions secured their sixth win of the season.

Adams was seen fuming on the sidelines after the turnover. The 30-year-old wide receiver slammed his helmet on the ground and was seen muttering to himself in anger while sitting on the bench.

Davante Adams was visibly frustrated on the Raiders bench. pic.twitter.com/8wIEyZJleu — ESPN (@espn) October 31, 2023

The 6-time Pro Bowler finished with just 1 catch on 7 targets for 11 yards. No Raiders player pulled down more than 2 receptions. Garoppolo went 10-for-21 for 126 yards, no touchdowns, and 1 interception against the Lions.

Adams spoke to the media after the contest. He admitted that he was feeling “frustration” with how things unraveled against the Lions. Adams held back from saying anything beyond that but his exasperation was palpable.

“I honestly don’t know what to say at this moment,” said Adams. “I truly don’t. I wish I had the words to say something that’s not going to get blown in the media and taken out of context. I just don’t know.”

Davante Adams post game interview pic.twitter.com/00mDyjkX03 — Football Feen (@f00tballfeen) October 31, 2023

The Raiders fall to 3-5 with the result and will look to avoid a three-game losing streak next week against the New York Giants.