Report: Davante Adams impressed by 1 surprising Raiders player

Davante Adams’ long-term future with the Las Vegas Raiders has been a subject of conversation recently after the team’s poor start. Not only is the star wide receiver committed to the organization, but one player has reportedly caught his eye.

Adams remains committed to playing for the Raiders long-term, and is a “big believer” in rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. O’Connell, a fourth-round pick out of Purdue, made his first career start last Sunday with Jimmy Garoppolo in concussion protocol.

It is a touch surprising to hear that Adams is latching onto a rookie quarterback without a huge pedigree, but he has played with Aaron Rodgers, so one would assume he knows talent. He was also quite open about how impressed he has been with O’Connell even before the rookie’s first start. O’Connell was solid but unspectacular in his NFL debut, throwing for 238 yards with an interception in a narrow loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Adams has made clear that he thinks the Raiders are sorely lacking in one department. Maybe he thinks O’Connell could eventually provide it.