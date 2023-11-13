Nobody was happier than Davante Adams after Raiders’ win over Jets

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams was ecstatic Sunday after his team’s win over the New York Jets.

The Raiders outlasted the Jets in an ugly 16-12 affair at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev.

Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane intercepted a pass from Jets quarterback Zach Wilson with just over a minute left to virtually seal the victory.

Las Vegas, who was leading 16-12 at that point, was able to make all the necessary stops late to hold on for their fifth win of the season.

NBC included Adams’ hyped reaction to the Jets’ win during the outro of the “Sunday Night Football telecast. It’s safe to say that the man was overjoyed to get another win.

Adams led his team Sunday in both receptions (6) and receiving yards (86).

Adams continued his celebration in the Raiders’ locker room. The 6-time Pro Bowler broke out his best dance moves, much to the delight of his teammates.

Davante Adams dancing in the #Raiders locker room after another win… Where this man was a few weeks ago to where he is now is like that of two different people. pic.twitter.com/COCzy0pAzp — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 13, 2023

Adams recently went viral for comments that appeared to be shading former head coach Josh McDaniels.

Now under interim head coach Antonio Pierce, the Raiders appear fully motivated to get back in the playoff hunt.

The win over the Jets bumped up the Raiders’ record to 5-5. Las Vegas is currently one of several teams in the AFC playoff bubble with 8 weeks left in the NFL season.