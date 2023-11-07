Davante Adams hints at Josh McDaniels problems in viral exchange with ref

Josh McDaniels had some issues with players before he was fired as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, and it seems safe to assume that star wide receiver Davante Adams was one of them.

Adams attended Monday night’s college basketball game between USC and Kansas State at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. A referee at one point came over to chat with Adams, who was sitting courtside with retired MLB outfielder Dexter Fowler.

The official said he attended Sunday’s game between the Raiders and New York Giants and told Adams it was nice “to see [the Raiders] get back on that winning track.” Adams thanked the ref and told him “it’s going to be better now” with the Raiders.

This interaction between #Raiders WR Davante Adams and an NBA ref😳 Referee: “Love to see you guys get back on that winning track yesterday.” Adams: “It’s going to be better, now.” (BleacherReport/TT) pic.twitter.com/sZmKWRUrrv — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) November 7, 2023

Adams was almost certainly referring to the fact that McDaniels is gone. The Raiders played inspired football under interim head coach Antonio Pierce in their 30-6 win, though it will be interesting to see if that continues going forward.

Anyone who saw the way Raiders players celebrated Sunday’s win knows the majority of the team was pleased to see McDaniels go. Adams has been openly frustrated all season, and a lot of that frustration could have had to do with McDaniels.