Davante Adams shares heartfelt note about Derek Carr

The Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday made the surprising decision to bench Derek Carr for the remainder of the season, and many are wondering how that could impact Davante Adams’ future with the team. One thing is for certain — Adams remains very much in Carr’s corner.

Adams took to Instagram on Wednesday night with a heartfelt message about Carr. He said the veteran quarterback is “the reason I’m a Raider.”

“This man gave everything he had. The reason I’m a Raider … One of the most disciplined and loving people I know. Got my bruddas back through whatever and if you can’t respect it (excuse my language) you!!! Love u bruh,” Adams wrote.

That has to be concerning for Raiders fans. It is quite possible that Las Vegas benched Carr because they are planning to cut or trade him. The extension Carr signed with the team last offseason is structured in a way that would allow the Raiders to save a lot of money if they part ways with him immediately after the season.

Adams and Carr played together at Fresno State. The star wide receiver specifically wanted to go to Las Vegas when he asked the Green Bay Packers to trade him last offseason, and that was because of Carr. Adams offered a noteworthy quote about Carr’s benching when the Raiders announced the decision.

If the Raiders move on from Carr, it is quite possible Adams will want yet another fresh start.