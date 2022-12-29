Davante Adams has concerning quote about Raiders’ big decision

The Las Vegas Raiders’ decision on quarterback Derek Carr may have a notable impact on another star player, and not necessarily a good one.

Wide receiver Davante Adams had a noteworthy response to Carr’s benching that may be the cause of some worry for the Raiders. Adams and Carr are friends and former college teammates, and Adams did not exactly say no when asked if the Raiders’ decision to bench and potentially move on from Carr had any bearing on the wide receiver’s future.

Davante Adams on @Raiders decision to shut down Derek Carr pic.twitter.com/7u07QTl1mX — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) December 28, 2022

“We got two games left. We got the Niners this week and then we got another game to go and finish, so that’s really all that I’m really focused on,” Adams said when asked if the Carr decision had any impact on his future.

Adams added that he has spoken to Carr since the decision and that he supports his quarterback.

Carr was a significant reason behind Adams’ decision to turn down a contract extension from the Green Bay Packers in order to move to Las Vegas. The quarterback fervently recruited Adams to play with him, by his own admission. With Carr’s exit now looking increasingly likely, it is fair to question what Adams might do in response.

Adams signed a five-year, $140 million extension with the Raiders last March. If he wants out, he will not have a ton of leverage in terms of his contract.