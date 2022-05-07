Davante Adams sends cool message to Packers rookie

Davante Adams left the Green Bay Packers during the offseason, but he still seems to be rooting for his former team.

Adams responded to a social media post by the Packers with an encouraging message for rookie wide receiver Christian Watson. The Packers selected Watson 34th overall in the April draft, partly to replace Adams.

Adams left a comment in response to the photo, stating that he believes Watson will be “the truth.”

After an offseason with a lot of bad feelings between some players and teams, it’s cool to see Adams showing nothing but respect to his former employer. He was ready to move on, and the Packers traded him to the Las Vegas Raiders without much fanfare or drama. That is a definite departure compared to some other players.

As for Watson, the North Dakota State product should see a nice boost in confidence in getting an endorsement from one of the NFL’s best receivers. Going into his first training camp, that can only help.