AJ Brown becomes latest NFL star to pull notable social media move

The NFL world already knew Tennessee Titans wide receiver AJ Brown is hunting for a new contract. If it wasn’t already clear, however, Brown removed all doubt on Monday.

Brown’s Twitter biography had previously read “TENNESSEE,” but that changed Monday. The star wide receiver quietly removed the reference, leaving a blank bio instead.

A.J. Brown removed “TENNESSEE” from his bio 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/Kz22mEsrzn — PFF (@PFF) April 19, 2022

Removing all references to one’s team has been a popular way for some NFL stars to express dissent over their contract situations. Kyler Murray is the most prominent example, though he tried to claim it was unrelated.

Brown is not telling us anything we did not already know here. The wide receiver is one of several at his position seeking a new contract. In recent days, he’s seemingly criticized Titans fans, which may also have something to do with the social media change.