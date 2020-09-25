Davante Adams likely to miss Week 3 with hamstring injury

Davante Adams left last Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions after suffering a hamstring injury, and it sounds like he is going to sit out in Week 3 because of it.

Adams has not practiced this week, and Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said it is “probably doubtful” that the star receiver will play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday night.

Matt LaFleur said Davante Adams is "probably doubtful" for Sunday night against the Saints but "we'll give him the rest of the week to see where he's at." — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) September 25, 2020

The Packers are a notoriously cautious team with injuries, so we would be surprised if Adams played.

Adams is Aaron Rodgers’ most trusted target. The 27-year-old went off for 14 catches, 156 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1 before catching just three passes against Detroit.

Soft tissue injuries tend to linger, so Green Bay would rather Adams miss time now than later in the season.