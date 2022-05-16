New details revealed about Davante Adams’ Packers exit

Davante Adams’ departure from the Green Bay Packers was initially viewed as a case of the organization not feeling capable of paying the player his worth. New reporting indicates that was absolutely not the case.

In a Monday appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network revealed that the Packers had offered Adams an even bigger contract than the Las Vegas Raiders did, but Adams simply wanted to leave Green Bay.

“They offered him a bigger deal over the first two years than what the Raiders ended up offering. He just didn’t want to be there,” Rapoport said.

Adams will earn roughly $50 million over the course of the first two years of his Raiders deal. We don’t know what the Packers’ guarantees looked like, but they were certainly offering a lot of money if they beat what the Raiders wound up doing.

This explains why Aaron Rodgers thought Adams would be back when the quarterback made his decision to return. If he’s frustrated with that outcome, it sounds like he should blame Adams, not the Packers.