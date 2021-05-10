Davante Adams shares his thoughts on Aaron Rodgers situation

Davante Adams has been one of the most dominant wide receivers in the NFL for years now while catching passes from Aaron Rodgers, so it goes without saying that he would be devastated to see the star quarterback leave the Green Bay Packers this offseason. Like most of us, however, Adams says he is unsure of how the situation will turn out.

Adams shared some of his thoughts on the drama surrounding Rodgers and the Packers during an appearance on “The Herd w/ Colin Cowherd” on Monday. He said he did not want to give away too much but indicated Rodgers is unhappy over what the Packers have not done rather than what they’ve done.

“I can’t speak on specifics, but there’s certain things that he wants and maybe the club wasn’t so excited about living up to right away,” Adams said. “That can affect a guy who has done so much for an organization.”

Packers fans might be even more concerned about the response Adams gave when asked how Rodgers’ potential departure might impact the receiver’s future with the franchise. Adams, who is set to become a free agent after the season, admitted the Rodgers situation could sway his decision.

“Potentially, potentially. That’s my guy. That’s the only guy that I’ve played with,” Adams said. “We’ve built up a special connection over the years that has put us both in really great positions in our careers. … It would change a lot. It doesn’t mean I’d be gone, but I’d have to do some extra thinking if my guy wasn’t here.”

You can hear Adams’ full comments below:

"We've established a lot together. It would change a lot. It doesn't mean I'd be gone, but I'd definitely have to do some extra thinking if my guy wasn't here." — @tae15adams on potential future in Green Bay if Aaron Rodgers doesn't remain a Packer: pic.twitter.com/nHHnPRpbiK — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) May 10, 2021

Adams finished in the top five in every major receiving category last year and led the NFL with 18 touchdown receptions despite missing two games. He and Rodgers have been virtually unstoppable together when both are healthy.

Packers fans didn’t feel any better about the Rodgers drama when Adams sent this tweet recently, either, but the Pro Bowler hasn’t said anything all that surprising.