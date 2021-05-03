Davante Adams sends interesting tweet amid Aaron Rodgers drama

Aaron Rodgers has informed the Packers that he does not want to return to the team in 2021, and it seems like his favorite wide receiver believes we may have actually seen the last of the three-time MVP in Green Bay.

With endless reports circulating about Rodgers’ displeasure with the Packers, Davante Adams sent an interesting tweet on Monday afternoon.

“Gotta appreciate what u got while ya got it!” Adams wrote.

The tweet was a bit cryptic, but it is safe to assume it was about the Rodgers situation.

Adams and Rodgers have been downright deadly together over the past several seasons. Adams finished in the top five in every major receiving category last year and led the NFL with 18 touchdown receptions despite missing two games. He and Rodgers have been virtually unstoppable together when both are healthy.

If Rodgers does leave Green Bay, Adams will undoubtedly be disappointed. The Packers have publicly said they have no intention of trading Rodgers, but reports like this one indicate the 37-year-old is determined to get his way.