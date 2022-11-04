Washington legend Dave Butz dies at 72

Washington football legend Dave Butz died Friday at the age of 72, the team confirmed Friday.

The Commanders mourned Butz, a two-time Super Bowl winning defensive tackle, in a social media post Friday, paying tribute to his accomplishments.

We're heartbroken over the loss of Washington Legend Dave Butz, a 2x Super Bowl champion and member of our Ring of Fame and 90 Greatest list. Sending our deepest condolences to Dave's family and friends. pic.twitter.com/ZkxgGoFNwR — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 4, 2022

Butz played 16 seasons in the NFL, with all but the first two for the then-Redskins. He collected 64 career sacks, including an 11.5-sack campaign in 1983. He was a Super Bowl champion with the team in 1982 and 1987, and is enshrined in the team’s Ring of Honor.

Butz will also be fondly remembered at Purdue, where he was named first-team All-Big Ten and is a member of the school’s all-time team. He was also selected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 2014 for his accomplishments with the Boilermakers.