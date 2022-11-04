 Skip to main content
Washington legend Dave Butz dies at 72

November 4, 2022
by Grey Papke
Dave Butz smiling

Sep 27, 2014; West Lafayette, IN, USA; 2014 college football hall of fame inductee Dave Butz leads the Purdue Boilermakers student section in singing during the second half of the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Ross Ade Stadium. The Iowa Hawkeyes beat the Purdue Boilermakers 24 to 10. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Washington football legend Dave Butz died Friday at the age of 72, the team confirmed Friday.

The Commanders mourned Butz, a two-time Super Bowl winning defensive tackle, in a social media post Friday, paying tribute to his accomplishments.

Butz played 16 seasons in the NFL, with all but the first two for the then-Redskins. He collected 64 career sacks, including an 11.5-sack campaign in 1983. He was a Super Bowl champion with the team in 1982 and 1987, and is enshrined in the team’s Ring of Honor.

Butz will also be fondly remembered at Purdue, where he was named first-team All-Big Ten and is a member of the school’s all-time team. He was also selected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 2014 for his accomplishments with the Boilermakers.

