Report: Texans hopeful of David Johnson contract adjustment

The Houston Texans are facing some significant decisions this offseason, some more important than others.

One thing the team has to square away is the future of running back David Johnson. The veteran back is set to make roughly $8.5 million against the cap next year, and the Texans could save $6.9 million by cutting him. It’s a big cap number for a player who ran for 691 yards and six touchdowns in 2020.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Johnson and the Texans have mutual interest in his return to the team. However, the Texans want to reduce his salary in order to do so.

Johnson was an elite running back a few years ago, but injuries have caused him problems and he’s failed to consistently recapture his Pro Bowl form.

Sorting out Johnson’s situation will be important for the Texans, but the organization has much bigger issues right now.