Monday, March 16, 2020

Report: David Johnson traded from Cardinals to Texans

March 16, 2020
by Grey Papke

David Johnson

The Houston Texans are making a move that they hope will significantly upgrade their backfield.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Texans are finalizing a trade to acquire running back David Johnson from the Arizona Cardinals.

Johnson didn’t really thrive in Kliff Kingsbury’s Cardinal offense, and quickly became a bad contract the team wanted to get rid of. He was owed $10.2 million in 2020, far more than he’s worth to Arizona. That’s why there was some thought that the Cardinals might outright release Johnson, but they found a taker on the trade market.

Johnson ran for 1,239 yards in a breakout 2016 season. Since then, he’s been hit by injuries, and he essentially lost his job to Kenyan Drake last season. If he can bounce back, this could be a very smart move by the Texans.


