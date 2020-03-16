Report: David Johnson traded from Cardinals to Texans

The Houston Texans are making a move that they hope will significantly upgrade their backfield.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Texans are finalizing a trade to acquire running back David Johnson from the Arizona Cardinals.

Trade: Cardinals and Texans are agreeing to a trade that will send David Johnson to Houston, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2020

Johnson didn’t really thrive in Kliff Kingsbury’s Cardinal offense, and quickly became a bad contract the team wanted to get rid of. He was owed $10.2 million in 2020, far more than he’s worth to Arizona. That’s why there was some thought that the Cardinals might outright release Johnson, but they found a taker on the trade market.

Johnson ran for 1,239 yards in a breakout 2016 season. Since then, he’s been hit by injuries, and he essentially lost his job to Kenyan Drake last season. If he can bounce back, this could be a very smart move by the Texans.