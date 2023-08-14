David Montgomery’s dog accused of violent neighborhood attack

David Montgomery moved to Detroit this offseason after signing with the Lions, and one member of his family got off to a rough start in the running back’s new neighborhood.

According to police documents obtained by TMZ, a belonging to Montgomery and his girlfriend, Tatum Causey, attacked a neighbor’s dog on June 4, which was just days after Montgomery and Causey moved into their new home.

Police were called to Montgomery’s home in Grosse Pointe Shores after his and Causey’s pit bull mix, Lola, was accused of escaping the residence and attacking a smaller dog on the sidewalk. Body camera footage obtained by TMZ shows Causey telling officers she was in the backyard when she realized the dog had gotten out.

The owners of the dog that was allegedly attacked by Montgomery’s dog said their dog suffered two leg fractures and required stitches. One of the smaller dog’s owners wrote in a police report that he or she “heard our dog’s legs break.” The owners of the dog that was attacked also said they suffered bite wounds and lacerations during the incident.

Causey was charged with misdemeanor harboring a vicious dog. She pleaded not guilty in June and is due in court for another hearing in September. Causey shared a post on social media several weeks ago that seemed to indicate her dog has died.

“So many quiet days just filled with your unconditional love. You are and always will be the best. My soul dog, I love you forever and ever my Lola Bear,” Causey wrote.

Montgomery signed a 3-year, $18 million deal with the Lions this offseason. He spent the first four seasons of his career with the Chicago Bears. Montgomery rushed for 801 yards and 5 touchdowns in 16 games last year.