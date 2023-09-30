David Njoku may miss Week 4 game due to bizarre accident

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku may miss the team’s Week 4 game for a bizarre reason.

The Browns on Saturday added Njoku to the injury report and listed him as questionable “after sustaining burn injuries to his face and arm during a household accident.” According to Jake Trotter of ESPN, Njoku suffered burn injuries while trying to light a fire pit in his backyard.

Njoku has a habit of joking with Browns fans, but this one is not really funny. The injuries must be at least somewhat significant if they put his Week 4 status in doubt.

The 27-year-old tight end has played a modest role in the Cleveland offense so far in 2023, with 10 catches for 92 yards in the team’s first three games.