David Njoku asks for trade from Browns

The Cleveland Browns have a problem on their hands less than a month before the start of training camp.

As first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Browns tight end David Njoku has asked for a trade. The Browns are trying to keep him, but Njoku is adamant about being traded before the start of camp.

1/2 Browns’ TE David Njoku and his agent Drew Rosenhaus asked today for the team to trade him. The Browns told Njoku they would like to keep him, but Rosenhaus told them he’s intent on a trade. They want a trade before training camp. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 3, 2020

2/2 About David Njoku’s trade request today to the Browns, agent Drew Rosenhaus said: "It is in David's best interest to find a new team at this time." — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 3, 2020

It’s not clear what motivated Njoku’s trade request, but it may be a fear of a lack of reps. The Browns signed Austin Hooper as a free agent, and he is likely to get the majority of targets in the passing game.

Njoku was limited by injuries in 2019, playing in just four games. Before that, he had appeared to be a player on the rise, catching 56 passes for 639 yards and four touchdowns in 2018. He’s still only 23 as well, and has plenty of room to grow.

The Browns will have a tough time handling this one, and it remains to be seen what they do — or how hard Njoku and his camp are willing to agitate for a move.