Report: David Njoku still wants trade from Browns

The Cleveland Browns successfully got tight end David Njoku to put aside a preseason trade demand, but it seems that was only temporary.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com, Njoku still wants the Browns to trade him ahead of the Nov. 3 deadline. The Browns may be willing to grant Njoku’s request, but only if they get an offer they like.

The Browns have stated their intent to accommodate all of their tight ends, with Njoku competing for playing time with Austin Hooper and Harrison Bryant. However, Hooper is the clear No. 1 option, and Njoku has caught just five passes in three games in 2020.

Njoku asked for a trade in July, but backed down at the start of August. Since then, things have not really gone the way he hoped they would. The former first-round draft pick is still just 24, but injuries have significantly hampered his progress since the end of the 2018 season. A fresh start may be just what he needs.