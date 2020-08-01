David Njoku seemingly walks back trade demand on Twitter

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku abruptly demanded a trade just before the start of training camp, but appears to have quietly moved on from that request.

On Saturday, Njoku tweeted that he was “all in” with Cleveland, suggesting that he was no longer seeking a trade from the Browns.

I’m all in Cleveland. Time to work. — Chief David Njoku (@David_Njoku80) August 1, 2020

The Njoku saga was a strange one. Last month, he and his agent pushed the Browns for a trade before the start of camp. The organization did not appear to make much of an effort to accommodate that request, and we didn’t hear much else about it aside from the odd tweet from Njoku.

Njoku played in only four games for Cleveland last season, catching just five passes in an injury-hit season. The Browns spent big money to bring in Austin Hooper to play the same position this offseason, but it’s been said they still have a big role in mind for Njoku.