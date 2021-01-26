DeAndre Hopkins has funny response to WR rankings from peers

DeAndre Hopkins was easily one of the best wide receivers in football this season, and the Arizona Cardinals star does not seem pleased with where two of his peers recently ranked him.

During their respective appearances on the “I Am Athlete” show with Chad Johnson and Brandon Marshall, young receivers DK Metcalf and Justin Jefferson ranked their top-five NFL receivers. They both put themselves ahead of Hopkins. Hopkins was fifth on Jefferson’s list and third on Metcalf’s.

Hopkins responded on Twitter with a classic meme.

Hopkins had 1,407 receiving yards this season, which was third behind Stefon Diggs and Travis Kelce. His 115 receptions were tied for second with Davante Adams. You can understand why he feels he was underrated by Metcalf and Jefferson.

Jefferson and Metcalf both had breakout seasons, but it’s tough to argue that either is better than Hopkins. Of course, Hopkins grew used to people doubting him in his first season with the Cardinals. Larry Fitzgerald had to defend his teammate against some silly criticism not that long ago.