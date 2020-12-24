Larry Fitzgerald defends DeAndre Hopkins over practice criticism

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins shot back at reporters this week after growing tired of having his practice habits questioned, and Larry Fitzgerald has his teammate’s back.

Hopkins has missed nearly half of Arizona’s practices this season, with many of the absences coming on Wednesdays and being labeled veteran days off. He has not missed a game, however, and he told the media on Tuesday that he doesn’t appreciate some of the “negativity” he has experienced in his first season with the Cardinals. You can hear his thoughts on the topic below:

DeAndre Hopkins doesn’t want to hear people complaining that he misses too many practices: “There's a reason that I play football and they watch. People are in positions for a reason."pic.twitter.com/CEjgFjGaUT — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 23, 2020

Fitzgerald defended his fellow receiver while speaking with reporters on Wednesday. The 37-year-old said he would have jumped in with an Allen Iverson rant had he been there when the topic came up the day before.

“I would’ve had to get in there, doing my best A.I. impression, ‘Practice? We’re talkin’ about practice. I lead the league in catches and yards and we’re talkin’ ’bout practice?'” Fitzgerald joked, via Cardinals reporter Darren Urban.

Hopkins battled an ankle injury earlier in the year and has had some other bumps and bruises like anyone else. The Cardinals certainly aren’t the first team to play it safe with a star player, and can you blame them?

Through 14 games, Hopkins leads the NFL with 1,324 receiving yards. He also has 103 catches and six touchdowns. The Pro Bowler’s stats would be impressive even if the season ended today.

Some players simply don’t need the practice reps, and Hopkins is clearly one of them. Arizona also still has a chance to make the playoffs, hence why Hopkins recently mocked his former team. The Cardinals are not going to change anything they’re doing at this point, nor should they.