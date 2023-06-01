 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, June 1, 2023

DeAndre Hopkins takes visit with notable AFC team

June 1, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
DeAndre Hopkins without a helmet

Dec 6, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins may be on his way back to his former team.

Hopkins spent time visiting the Texans while in Houston this week, according to John Crumpler of Texans Wire.

This follows up on a report from Houston-based NBA writer Roosh Williams, who had suggested this was a possibility on Wednesday.

Hopkins started his career in Houston, playing there from 2013 to 2019. He made four All-Pro teams while there. He would be returning to a very different franchise, as the team is in the middle of a hefty rebuild, but he could provide the kind of veteran leadership they might need, and a high-profile target for rookie quarterback CJ Stroud.

For his part, Hopkins seems to be enjoying keeping everyone guessing, but a visit to Houston suggests some mutual interest.

Article Tags

DeAndre HopkinsHouston Texans
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus