DeAndre Hopkins takes visit with notable AFC team

Free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins may be on his way back to his former team.

Hopkins spent time visiting the Texans while in Houston this week, according to John Crumpler of Texans Wire.

Multiple sources have confirmed to me that free agent wide receiver and former franchise star DeAndre Hopkins visited with the Houston Texans while in Houston this past week #WeAreTexans — John Crumpler (@JohnHCrumpler) June 1, 2023

This follows up on a report from Houston-based NBA writer Roosh Williams, who had suggested this was a possibility on Wednesday.

BREAKING: League sources tell me @DeAndreHopkins is high on @HoustonTexans rookie QB CJ Stroud and has legitimate interest in a reunion with the Texans. His family living in Houston is also a serious factor in his consideration. — Roosh (@RooshWilliams) June 1, 2023

Hopkins started his career in Houston, playing there from 2013 to 2019. He made four All-Pro teams while there. He would be returning to a very different franchise, as the team is in the middle of a hefty rebuild, but he could provide the kind of veteran leadership they might need, and a high-profile target for rookie quarterback CJ Stroud.

For his part, Hopkins seems to be enjoying keeping everyone guessing, but a visit to Houston suggests some mutual interest.