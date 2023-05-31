DeAndre Hopkins sends internet into a frenzy with cryptic tweet

DeAndre Hopkins sent the internet into a frenzy on Wednesday with a cryptic tweet he shared.

The free agent wide receiver has the command of NFL fans’ attention. Fans are wondering what team he will end up signing with since being cut by the Arizona Cardinals last week. Any type of hint or clue is being blown up into a big deal, and maybe Hopkins is taking advantage of that.

The wide receiver tweeted three monkey emojis – a hear-no-evil, speak-no-evil and see-no-evil monkey.

…🙉🙊🙈 — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) May 31, 2023

That’s it. That’s what he tweeted.

Does that mean that he is closer to a decision? Fans replied to the tweet by trying to recruit the receiver to their respective teams. There were fans of the Browns, Patriots, Chiefs and Bills among others who were hoping Hopkins would choose them.

Now that he has hired an agent, we may learn of his decision before long. There are some mixed reviews regarding how much of an impact player Hopkins remains, but there is no shortage of fan interest in his decision.