DeAndre Hopkins in danger of missing season opener?

The Tennessee Titans have one of the most loaded wide receiver groups in the NFL heading into the 2024 season, but they could be a man down at the start of the year.

DeAndre Hopkins suffered a knee injury during a recent training camp practice. He was seen with his left leg wrapped during the individual portion of practice on Wednesday and eventually left the field with a trainer. The Titans did not practice on Thursday, and Friday’s session was not open to the media.

According to ESPN’s Turron Davenport, Hopkins is expected to be sidelined for 4-6 weeks. The Titans open their season against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 8, which is in five weeks. Davenport notes that the Titans are “optimistic” about Hopkins’ return, but the 32-year-old would not be ready for Week 1 if he misses six weeks.

Hopkins led the Titans with 75 receptions, 1,057 yards, and 7 touchdowns last season. Tennessee then signed Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd this offseason, so they have plenty of veteran depth at the wide receiver position. They are also hoping for a big leap from third-year wideout Treylon Burks.

The Titans will likely play it safe with Hopkins, especially at the start of the season.