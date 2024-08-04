 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, August 4, 2024

DeAndre Hopkins in danger of missing season opener?

August 4, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
DeAndre Hopkins in a Titans hat

Newly acquired wide-receiver DeAndre Hopkins fields questions at the Tennessee Titans practice facility, Ascension St. Thomas Sports Park, during a press conference Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Photo Credit: Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Tennessee Titans have one of the most loaded wide receiver groups in the NFL heading into the 2024 season, but they could be a man down at the start of the year.

DeAndre Hopkins suffered a knee injury during a recent training camp practice. He was seen with his left leg wrapped during the individual portion of practice on Wednesday and eventually left the field with a trainer. The Titans did not practice on Thursday, and Friday’s session was not open to the media.

According to ESPN’s Turron Davenport, Hopkins is expected to be sidelined for 4-6 weeks. The Titans open their season against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 8, which is in five weeks. Davenport notes that the Titans are “optimistic” about Hopkins’ return, but the 32-year-old would not be ready for Week 1 if he misses six weeks.

Hopkins led the Titans with 75 receptions, 1,057 yards, and 7 touchdowns last season. Tennessee then signed Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd this offseason, so they have plenty of veteran depth at the wide receiver position. They are also hoping for a big leap from third-year wideout Treylon Burks.

The Titans will likely play it safe with Hopkins, especially at the start of the season.

Article Tags

DeAndre HopkinsTennessee Titans
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus