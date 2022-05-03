DeAndre Hopkins’ camp responds to PED suspension

DeAndre Hopkins’ camp has issued a public response after the Arizona Cardinals wide receiver was hit with a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

Hopkins’ brand manager Doug Sanders released a statement via ESPN’s Adam Schefter defending Hopkins and stating the wide receiver’s intent to prove he did not knowingly take a banned substance. According to Sanders, Hopkins tested negative for banned drugs in October and December, but tested positive in November. The statement adds that Hopkins is “extremely diligent about what he puts in his body” and is “shocked” to have tested positive.

DeAndre Hopkins’ brand manager, Doug Sanders, texted this tonight about his client, who was suspended six games earlier in the day: pic.twitter.com/gHlZMKrSQM — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 3, 2022

Hopkins’ camp does not appear to be disputing the failed drug test. This is more about damage control and reputation preservation than anything else.

The NFL announced Hopkins’ suspension earlier Monday. The Cardinals wide receiver has withdrawn his appeal and accepted the ban.