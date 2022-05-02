DeAndre Hopkins suspended for PED violation

The Arizona Cardinals will be without arguably their best playmaker to start the 2022 season, as DeAndre Hopkins has been suspended.

Hopkins has been suspended six games for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

It is unclear when the Cardinals found out about the violation, but the timing could help explain why they traded for Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown during the first round of the NFL Draft.

Hopkins fell short of the 1,000-yard receiving mark last year for just the third time in his nine NFL seasons. He was limited to 10 games due to hamstring and knee injuries. Hopkins finished with 42 catches for 572 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Cardinals also lost Christian Kirk this offseason after he signed a free-agent contract with the Jaguars. Brown should step into a big role in their offense immediately.