DeAndre Hopkins responds to doubters via social media

DeAndre Hopkins has heard all of the questions this offseason about whether he is still capable ofp playing at an elite level, and the star wide receiver is clearly using the doubt as fuel.

Hopkins took to Twitter on Friday to share some stats that he feels show he was still at the top of his game last season. The 30-year-old sarcastically said that he is “old and can’t get open.”

Shhhhh. I'm old and cant get open. https://t.co/YZYHVzhWSE — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) June 9, 2023

Hopkins then retweeted a video that showed him making several big plays in 2022.

One of the reports Hopkins likely took note of was a recent one from Albert Breer of The MMQB. Breer spoke with several executives about Hopkins, and one of the execs offered a harsh assessment of the five-time Pro Bowl receiver.

Hopkins had 64 catches for 717 yards and 3 touchdowns in 9 games last season. He served a 6-game suspension to start the year for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drugs policy. Even if he has lost a step, the team that signs him should be getting a highly motivated player with a tremendous track record.