DeAndre Hopkins reveals what triggered failed PED test

DeAndre Hopkins will miss the first six games of the 2022 NFL season after he violated the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy. Hopkins has maintained that he did not knowingly take a banned substance, and he says there is proof of that.

Hopkins spoke with reporters about his suspension before JaVale McGee’s charity softball game in Phoenix on Wednesday. He revealed that the substance he tested positive for is called ostarine. Hopkins says there was so little of it in his body that it proves something he took was contaminated with the banned substance.

“It wasn’t on me. I’m pretty much a naturopathic person. What it was is it’s called ostarine,” Hopkins said, via Jake Anderson of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. “There was 0.1 percent found in my system. If you know what that is, you know it’s contamination — not something directly taken.

“I don’t take any supplements, I’ve never taken supplements. I barely take vitamins. So for something like that to happen to me, obviously I was shocked but my team and I, we’re still trying to figure out what’s going on.”

That is consistent with what Hopkins’ brand manager said after the suspension was announced in May. He said everyone who works with Hopkins was stunned by the failed PED test.

Hopkins, 30, had a rough season last year. He battled injuries and caught 42 passes for 572 yards and eight touchdowns in 10 games. Hopkins had missed just one game in his entire career prior to that.